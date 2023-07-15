IITs go global: IIT Delhi to set up campus in Abu Dhabi; MoU signed

The Ministry of Education and Abu Dhabi's Education and Knowledge Department (ADEK) have signed an agreement for setting up the campus of IIT Delhi in the gulf country.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing visit to the UAE. The MoU is part of the ''IITs go global'' campaign. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is the second IIT to announce setting up an offshore campus. Last week, IIT Madras had signed an MoU for setting up its campus in Tanzania's Zanzibar.

''MoU for establishment of @iitdelhi campus in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Hon. PM @narendramodiji unfolds a new chapter in internationalisation of India’s education,'' Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted.

''An exemplar of #NewIndia's innovation and expertise, the IIT Delhi campus in UAE will be an edifice of India and UAE friendship. It will set a brand new template for leveraging the power of knowledge for both mutual prosperity and global good as envisioned in NEP,'' he added.

While the Masters courses will be offered at the Abu Dhabi campus from January next year, the Bachelor-level programmes will be offered from September.

The academic programmes, inputs and pedagogy will be provided by IIT Delhi and degrees will be conferred by IIT Delhi too.

''Setting up of an IIT campus in the UAE was envisioned in the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between the top leadership of the two countries in early 2022. In due course, IIT Delhi was identified by the Ministry of Education to roll out this effort of strategic importance to the country,'' an IIT Delhi statement said.

IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi is envisioned to be a research centric campus of IIT Delhi which will offer degrees at undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral level, and will contribute to the research and academic eco-system of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

''IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi is expected to offer a diverse range of programmes covering Energy and Sustainability, Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science and Engineering, Healthcare, Mathematics and Computing and other disciplines of engineering, sciences and humanities. IIT Delhi has already initiated outreach programmes for school students from the UAE as parts of its offerings for the academic eco-system of the country. Short courses and executive programmes for the industry are expected to start soon,'' the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)