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Record-Breaking Football Fever: Mexico City Kicks into History

Thousands of Mexicans gathered in Mexico City's Zocalo for the largest football class ever, setting a new Guinness World Record with 9,500 participants. The event was part of a campaign promoting sport as a universal language. Despite national tensions, the event conveys hope for the upcoming World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 04:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 04:25 IST
Record-Breaking Football Fever: Mexico City Kicks into History
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In a vibrant demonstration of unity and enthusiasm, Mexico City transformed its iconic Zocalo into a scene of sporting history on Sunday, as thousands participated in the world's largest football class. With 9,500 participants, the event shattered the previous world record and highlighted Mexico's passion for soccer.

The event, led by instructors and attended by notable former players, was not just a celebration of sport but a global message of peace and unity. Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada lauded the participants' achievement, emphasizing soccer as a universal language, while the event served as a prelude to the upcoming World Cup.

Despite the joyful atmosphere, the event's backdrop was tinged with national concerns, as recent cartel violence raised security questions. However, amid these tensions, Mexicans remain hopeful, eagerly anticipating the World Cup matches to be held in the country, starting at Estadio Azteca in June.

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