Left Menu

Former Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari to join Honeywell

He is the right person to continue to deliver our local-to-local presence and expand Honeywells business in controls and automation, software and digitalization, and sustainability, Kapur said.In his new role, Maheshwari will lead business growth across Honeywells geographies in China, India, Southeast Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa and Latin America.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 22:10 IST
Former Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari to join Honeywell
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari has been named Honeywell's High Growth Region portfolio's President and CEO.

Maheshwari will be a Corporate Officer of the company, reporting directly to Honeywell CEO Vimal Kapur and will be located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Honeywell said in a statement. He will join the company on September 5.

He will succeed Ben Driggs, who will be taking another leadership role in the company. ''Anant's experience over the last two decades proves that he has ability to deliver impactful results for a diverse set of industries. He is the right person to continue to deliver our local-to-local presence and expand Honeywell’s business in controls and automation, software and digitalization, and sustainability,'' Kapur said.

In his new role, Maheshwari will lead business growth across Honeywell’s geographies in China, India, Southeast Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa and Latin America. He previously had leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Honeywell from 2004 to 2016, launching new businesses and leading mature business portfolios. Maheshwari became President of Honeywell India as a key driver in the company's high growth region strategy. Maheshwari joins Honeywell from Microsoft, where he served as President and CEO of Microsoft India. In this role, he was responsible for Microsoft’s overall business and presence in India, leading engagement with policy makers, customers, business partners and industry leaders. Maheshwari earned an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, graduating as an industry scholar in 1998. He graduated from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, with a Master of Science in Economics and a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Electronics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023