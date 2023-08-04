Former Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari to join Honeywell

Former Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari has been named Honeywell's High Growth Region portfolio's President and CEO.

Maheshwari will be a Corporate Officer of the company, reporting directly to Honeywell CEO Vimal Kapur and will be located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Honeywell said in a statement. He will join the company on September 5.

He will succeed Ben Driggs, who will be taking another leadership role in the company. ''Anant's experience over the last two decades proves that he has ability to deliver impactful results for a diverse set of industries. He is the right person to continue to deliver our local-to-local presence and expand Honeywell’s business in controls and automation, software and digitalization, and sustainability,'' Kapur said.

In his new role, Maheshwari will lead business growth across Honeywell’s geographies in China, India, Southeast Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa and Latin America. He previously had leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Honeywell from 2004 to 2016, launching new businesses and leading mature business portfolios. Maheshwari became President of Honeywell India as a key driver in the company's high growth region strategy. Maheshwari joins Honeywell from Microsoft, where he served as President and CEO of Microsoft India. In this role, he was responsible for Microsoft’s overall business and presence in India, leading engagement with policy makers, customers, business partners and industry leaders. Maheshwari earned an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, graduating as an industry scholar in 1998. He graduated from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, with a Master of Science in Economics and a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Electronics.

