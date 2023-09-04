PM Modi interacts with National Teachers' Award winners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the winners of the National Teachers' Award and lauded their contribution in shaping young minds.

He interacted with the award winners at his residence and was joined by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, among others. A total of 75 teachers from across the country have been selected for the award which will be conferred on them by President Droupadi Murmu on September 5, according to Education Ministry officials.

The selected awardees include 50 school teachers, 13 teachers from higher education institutions and 12 from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

''The purpose of the National Teachers' Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who, through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students,'' a senior Education Ministry official said.

