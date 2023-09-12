141 PM Shri Schools in Uttarakhand work as model to achieve excellence: Pradhan

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan along with Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, inaugurated the Vidya Samiksha Kendra and laid the Foundation Stone of 141 PM Shri Schools and the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential School in Dehradun, Uttarakhand today. Senior officials, dignitaries, and eminent academicians were also present at the event.

While addressing the gathering Shri Pradhan said that Vidhya Samiksha Kendra, a technology based and modern data driven model will be an effective step towards improving the learning outcomes of 23.50 lakh school students of Uttarakhand. He mentioned how Shri Narendra Modi, as the Chief Minister had introduced Vidya Samiksha Kendra in the state of Gujarat. After the introduction of NEP2020, it has been extended to the entire country. With the inauguration of the Kendra in Uttarakhand, the state will be the 1st state to adopt the Gujarat Education Model, he added.

He mentioned that other than data on the performance, attendance etc., content of the DIKSHA Portal and data of the District Institute of Education & Training (DIET), the 360-degree information on the school education of the state will be available on the portal. Shri Pradhan also highlighted that NEP 2020 is a philosophical document for building a knowledge-based economy of the 21st century. He also mentioned that the 141 PM Shri Schools in the State work as a model for the existing Schools to achieve excellence. The Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential School will cater to underprivileged children.

He also congratulated the Chief Minister and Education Minister of the State for introducing the Research Scholarship in line with the National Research Foundation in which teachers of the states will be receiving grants for their research projects. He also mentioned that the scholarships presented today to the students reaffirm the commitment of the state towards strengthening their education system. He congratulated the State Education Department for extending their cooperation for the implementation of NEP2020 and translating Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision into reality.

While talking about the successful completion of India’s G20 Presidency, Shri Pradhan mentioned that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has projected NEP 2020 as a global model and how it has been appreciated by member countries and international organisations. He stressed that it would not only benefit the 30-crore Indian students but the students of the entire world by setting a benchmark for them.

Later in the day, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will attend the Amrit Kaal Dialogue at the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies at Bidholi, Uttarakhand.

(With Inputs from PIB)