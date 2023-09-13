Left Menu

BJP slams INDIA bloc meeting as get together of 'Anti-Hindu Coordination Committee'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2023 15:22 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 15:21 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The BJP on Wednesday slammed the INDIA bloc meeting as a get together of ''Anti-Hindu Coordination Committee'' as it kept the heat on the opposition over the Sanatan Dharma issue following DMK leaders' strident criticism of the ancient faith.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over the issue, alleging that she has penned ''a book: Murder of Hinduism, She Wrote'' on the lines of the famous suspense book ''Murder, She Wrote''.

He told a press conference that noncooperation among INDIA group members is visible, making light of the agenda of the meeting that opposition parties will discuss seat-sharing arrangements. ''They will discuss how to finish off the Hindu religion,'' Patra alleged.

That is why Uddhav Thackeray claimed that Godhra-like incident can happen again while Rahul Gandhi had in the past cited Islamic terror group Muslim Brotherhood to attack Hindutva, he said.

Citing Sonia Gandhi's Christian name, Patra alleged that she has been behind the conspiracy to target Hinduism.

