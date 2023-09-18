Apollo Hospitals ties up with MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix to provide medical support
Apollo Hospitals on Monday said it has tied up with MotoGP Bharat Grand Prix to provide medical support for the event.
The capital-based Indraprastha Apollo Hospital would provide support for the first-ever MotoGP event in India to be held between September 22-24 at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
''This partnership is a testament to the diverse strengths that Apollo has to offer to the world,'' Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Prathap C Reddy said in a statement.
While the hospital's expertise in hospital-based care is well recognised, expertise in handling complex and critical medical conditions that can arise in the world of motorsports is equal if not better, he added.
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals is a joint venture between the Government of Delhi and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
