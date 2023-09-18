Teen hangs self in UP village after being thrashed by school teachers

A 15-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in a village here on Monday after being thrashed by two teachers at his school, police said.

Danveer's body was found hanging in a room of his house in Kel village in the Gunnaur area here, they added.

In his complaint to the police, Danveer's father Bhure Singh said his son was studying in Class 7 at Haribaba Adarsh Public School in the village.

Singh alleged that Danveer's teachers Dharamveer and Hemant beat him up at school, after which his son committed suicide out of anger, the police said.

Based on the complaint of the deceased's father, a case has been registered against the two teachers under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation has been launched.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)