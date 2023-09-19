Left Menu

Delhi govt to deploy vans at schools to monitor air quality

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 16:22 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 16:22 IST
Delhi govt to deploy vans at schools to monitor air quality
The Delhi government is set to deploy air quality monitoring vans at its schools to identify the sources of pollution and monitor different air quality parameters, according to an official document.

A circular by Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) read, ''all the head of government schools have been directed to cooperate with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for parking of mobile air quality monitoring vans.'' Environmentalist Bhavreen Kandhari on the initiative said not just schools, but hospitals, bus stops, and government buildings too must have air quality monitoring vans.

''The Warrior Moms group had written letters to 12 states and their respective pollution boards, urging them to install AQI display monitors in all state government-run schools,'' Kandhari told PTI.

She said that the vans will provide real-time information about air quality and enable students, teachers, and staff to make informed decisions regarding outdoor activities, particularly during days when the air quality is compromised.

''This initiative would not only raise awareness but also empower individuals with the knowledge they need to safeguard their health,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

