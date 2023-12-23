Mumbai University and Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies to offer course on temple management

The Mumbai University has said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies to offer a course on temple management.

It will be one of the various diploma and certificate-level courses to be offered offline as well as in online mode under this collaboration.

The university's Centre for Hindu Studies along with its Sanskrit Department has inked the MoU with the Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies, a press release issued by the university said.

The course will focus on holistic study of Hindu philosophy with degree and certificate courses.

