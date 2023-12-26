Nissan collaborates with White Lotus Trust for Safe School travel for girls in 8 villages in Haryana

Nissan Motor India (NMIPL) in collaboration with the White Lotus Trust, introduced the 'Blossom Bus' initiative under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The project provides safe and affordable transportation for girl students attending Government Senior Secondary School in Hathin, Haryana.

The initiative involves a dedicated bus service that caters to girls from eight villages, namely Swamika, Ghighraka, Ghirghraka Colony, Garhi Vinoda, and Ferozpur Rajput. The bus service addresses the safety and financial challenges that the girls faced while commuting to school.

The joint effort between Nissan and White Lotus aims to make transportation more accessible and convenient for these girls and bring positive change to their lives. Since its inception in FY2021, the 'Blossom Bus' initiative has ensured safe mobility for more students by making two daily rounds across the villages.

With the implementation of the initiative, the girl enrolment in the school has increased from 409 to 626, significantly reducing the dropout rate by overcoming the financial and safety barriers and fostering education continuity for girls in the local communities.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, ''At Nissan, we take pride in our humane CSR initiatives that support access to education and a better quality of life with freedom of mobility. Our partnership with the White Lotus Trust has enabled our commitment to education, with mobility as a force of societal good. We are inspired by the substantial impact that the initiative has had in encouraging education to women and girls in the community transforming their lives.'' Sabrina Fawcett, Trustee & Executive Manager, Programs at White Lotus Trust, said , ''The impact of this initiative extends far beyond the confines of the schoolyard. It is born from a deep understanding of the community's unique needs and aims to transform the lives of young girls in Hathin. Through our collaboration with Nissan, we have not only provided a bus, but a pathway to a brighter tomorrow.'' This CSR initiative supported from July 2021 to 2023, illustrates how small steps can create meaningful social change. Providing a bus service not only improves the girls' lives but also fosters empowerment and future leadership. It emphasizes the responsible role of CSR in addressing the unique needs of the communities.

About Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd.

Nissan Motor India Private Ltd. (NMIPL) incorporated in 2010 is a 100 percent subsidiary of Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. Japan, serving both the domestic and export markets with a manufacturing plant and R&D Centre in Chennai. Nissan with its Global Alliance partner Renault has made an investment of $1.8 billion in the Indian economy facilitating over 70,000 direct and indirect employment and skilling opportunities. Please visit www.nissan.in for more information.

