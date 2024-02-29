Prez confers honorary D Litt on PM’s principal secretary

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday conferred the honorary D Litt on the prime minister’s Principal Secretary Pramod Kumar Mishra at the convocation of Utkal University here.

Murmu, who addressed the 53rd convocation of the varsity, conferred the honorary degree on the Odisha-born bureaucrat in presence of Governor Raghubar Das, who is also its chancellor.

The degree is a fitting recognition of Mishra's exceptional leadership, unwavering commitment to public service and profound contribution to the advancement of Indian administrative service, the president said.

A 1972-batch retired IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, Mishra had taken charge as principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2019.

