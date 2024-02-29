Left Menu

Prez confers honorary D Litt on PM’s principal secretary

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-02-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 20:52 IST
Prez confers honorary D Litt on PM’s principal secretary
File Photo Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday conferred the honorary D Litt on the prime minister’s Principal Secretary Pramod Kumar Mishra at the convocation of Utkal University here.

Murmu, who addressed the 53rd convocation of the varsity, conferred the honorary degree on the Odisha-born bureaucrat in presence of Governor Raghubar Das, who is also its chancellor.

The degree is a fitting recognition of Mishra's exceptional leadership, unwavering commitment to public service and profound contribution to the advancement of Indian administrative service, the president said.

A 1972-batch retired IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, Mishra had taken charge as principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 28

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Japan's Takeda in regulatory talks to launch dengue vaccine in India; India court bars yoga guru's Patanjali from publishing some medicine ads and more

Health News Roundup: Japan's Takeda in regulatory talks to launch dengue vac...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pochettino asks Chelsea owners to be patient; Spring training roundup: Shohei Ohtani homers in Dodgers debut and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pochettino asks Chelsea owners to be patient; Sp...

 Global
4
Samsung begins sampling 256GB SD Express microSD card

Samsung begins sampling 256GB SD Express microSD card

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024