There's social injustice in every sphere of India; no key role for people from 90% population: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that social injustice prevailed in every institution in the country, and claimed that members from backward, Dalit, ST and minority communities together forming 90 per cent population do not hold any key positions.

Gandhi was addressing a meeting in Shajapur city of Madhya Pradesh during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that entered the state on Saturday.

''How much is the population of people from backward classes in this country? It's 50 per cent, then Dalits are 15 per cent, Scheduled Tribes (ST) eight per cent and minority 15 per cent, which comes to about 90 per cent. Now if you take out the list of top industrialists and management of top companies, you will not find a single person belonging to this 90 per cent category,'' he said.

''Similar is the situation in the media. You will not find a single big journalist belonging to backward, Dalit or ST categories. It's the same with TV anchors as well as media owners,'' he claimed during his address given from an open jeep.

''Likewise, if you look at bureaucracy, 90 IAS officers at the Centre allocate the entire country's budget. In Madhya Pradesh also, 60-70 IAS officers allocate the state's budget. If you look at the list, you will not find a single person belonging to the 90 per cent category. Even if someone is there, then he must be looking after some minor ministry with a small budget,'' he said.

So, this is called social injustice and it is happening in every institution, Gandhi added.

Similarly, in the list of owners of private hospitals, colleges and universities, not a single person belonging to the 90 per cent category will be found. You will not find a Dalit, Adivasi, person from the minority category in these institutions, he said.

''What is happening in the country is that 3 to 4 per cent people have captured it and no one can enter that class. On the top, Adani and Ambani are sitting, and 30-40 bureaucrats, IAS officers are there who take all the decisions,'' the former Congress president alleged. Due to paper leaks in examinations for the posts of patwari, police and others, the children of poor people suffer a lot, while the wards of those belonging to 3-4 per cent category get the exam papers on their phones and prepare only for the five questions mentioned in them, he said. He also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of making people fight among themselves on the basis of religion, caste and language.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari was present with Gandhi in Shajapur.

Gandhi's yatra later reached Ujjain, where former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath accompanied him to the Mahakaleshwar temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

According to Congress sources, Gandhi prayed for the progress of the people of the state and the country.

Later, while addressing a meeting in Ujjain, Gandhi called a divyang person present at the spot towards him and asked how he lost his hand. He also hugged him, and said, ''Gokul ji has lost his hand, but he is still smiling. This means he can face challenges and is not afraid...He doesn't get angry and smiles while fighting.'' He said those who are unable to face challenges, get angry and spread hatred.

Gandhi also talked about why the word 'nyay' (justice) was added this time to the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

''Women, labourers and others are facing a lot of injustice in the country. Only two-three names are visible everywhere, like Adani in airport and weapons...everything belongs to Adani,'' he said.

While common people do not easily get loans from banks to start businesses, top industrialists can easily get it, he alleged.

Gandhi also claimed that loans amounting to Rs 16 lakh crore taken by rich people was waived off by the Narendra Modi government.

He gave an opportunity to a farmer to speak on the occasion. The farmer said, ''If we won't get the right price for our crops, then we will throw this government out.'' Gandhi's yatra will make an overnight stay in Ujjain. He will address a rally at Badnawar town in Dhar district on Wednesday - the last day of the yatra in Madhya Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)