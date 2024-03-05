Left Menu

TDP-Janasena release 'BC Declaration', assures pension for elders and revival of education

Andhra Pradesh opposition parties TDP and Janasena on Tuesday released their BC Declaration here promising pensions, revival of education schemes and other initiatives.Pension for BCs from 50 years of age amounting Rs 4,000, special protection act for safety, formation of a social justice monitoring committee and revival of educational schemes are some of the initiatives which encompass the declaration.The TDP will take the responsibility of doing justice to the 153 castes, releasing funds for them, and uplift them economically.

Andhra Pradesh opposition parties TDP and Janasena on Tuesday released their 'BC Declaration' here promising pensions, revival of education schemes and other initiatives.

Pension for BCs from 50 years of age amounting Rs 4,000, special protection act for safety, formation of a social justice monitoring committee and revival of educational schemes are some of the initiatives which encompass the declaration.

''The TDP will take the responsibility of doing justice to the 153 castes, releasing funds for them, and uplift them economically. We will uplift the BC community economically, socially, and politically,'' said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, addressing the meeting.

Fee reimbursement for post graduate students, revival of educational schemes, Chandranna Bhima insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of deceased persons and increase of Pelli Kanuka (wedding) financial assistance scheme amount to Rs 1 lakh are the others.

The former chief minister said that the BCs are not backward classes but backbone classes of the society.

Naidu alleged that 300 BC people were killed and thousands of false cases were foisted against them in the YSRCP regime. He vowed that he would introduce a special protection act on the lines of SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

