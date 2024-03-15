Nursing student found dead in UP's Etawah: Police

The body of a 20-year-old female nursing student of the Saifai Medical College was found from a spot near the Etawah-Saifai road, police said on Friday.

According to Etawah Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Verma, it appears that the woman was killed and the body dumped at the spot on Thursday evening. The deceased had an injury mark on her neck, the officer said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

The deceased was a third-year student of the nursing course. One of her friends alerted the warden when she did not turn up for her class on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Students of the college staged a protest on the campus, demanding swift action in the matter.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state over the incident.

''The death of a Saifai University student under suspicious circumstances is a very serious matter. This is another very sad example of the declared zero-tolerance policy against crime becoming a zero during the BJP's time in Uttar Pradesh,'' he said in a post in Hindi on microblogging platform X.

Yadav also shared a video on X of the protesting students and demanded a judicial inquiry into the woman's death.

''The BJP government is neither able to protect the honour of women nor their lives,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)