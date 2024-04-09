Inter-university debate held on Sexual and reproductive health issues

In a concerted effort to address pressing issues surrounding Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) in tertiary education, the Ministry of Education and Sports, in collaboration with UNESCO, organized an Inter-University Debate held at Makerere University.

The event, which took place on 26 March, 2024, brought together representatives from various O3 (Our rights, Our lives, and Our future) Plus Implementing Universities, students, government officials, and UN Agencies. The primary objective of the debate was to shed light on the multifaceted challenges faced by students regarding SRH and to explore potential solutions.

Under the overarching theme, "The Role of Health & Wellbeing of Students for Improved Education Outcomes at HTEIs in Uganda,” universities such as Makerere, Ndejje, and Kampala International University engaged in rigorous discussions and analyses.

Topics ranging from early pregnancies to HIV/AIDS and gender-based violence (GBV) were thoroughly examined, drawing upon data from a 2018 UNESCO study that revealed alarming rates of unprotected sex and sexually transmitted infections among students.

The debate also featured topics such as integrating sexuality education into academic programs and the effectiveness of peer-to-peer initiatives in delivering SRH messages.

Dr. Hajjat Safina Museene, Acting Director of Higher Education and TVET, underscored the importance of empowering students with accurate and timely SRH information. Similarly, Prof. Anthony Muwaga Mugagga, representing Makerere University, lauded the initiative for fostering intellectual discourse on critical issues affecting student wellbeing.

Teddy Chimulwa, National Programme Officer, highlighted the multifaceted nature of the challenges faced by students and emphasized the role of initiatives like the O3 Plus project in empowering students and fostering healthier campus environments.

As part of the broader framework of the O3 Plus project, initiated in 2022 across various Ugandan universities, the Inter-University Debate represents a pivotal intervention aimed at reducing unintended pregnancies, HIV infection, GBV, sexual harassment, and substance abuse among students.

This event served as a significant step towards addressing SRH challenges in Ugandan tertiary education, marking a collaborative effort towards a healthier and more supportive educational environment.