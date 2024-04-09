Left Menu

Inter-university debate held on Sexual and reproductive health issues

The debate also featured topics such as integrating sexuality education into academic programs and the effectiveness of peer-to-peer initiatives in delivering SRH messages.  

UNESCO | Geneva | Updated: 09-04-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 12:40 IST
Inter-university debate held on Sexual and reproductive health issues
Image Credit: Wikimedia

In a concerted effort to address pressing issues surrounding Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) in tertiary education, the Ministry of Education and Sports, in collaboration with UNESCO, organized an Inter-University Debate held at Makerere University.

The event, which took place on 26 March, 2024, brought together representatives from various O3 (Our rights, Our lives, and Our future) Plus Implementing Universities, students, government officials, and UN Agencies. The primary objective of the debate was to shed light on the multifaceted challenges faced by students regarding SRH and to explore potential solutions.

Under the overarching theme, "The Role of Health & Wellbeing of Students for Improved Education Outcomes at HTEIs in Uganda,” universities such as Makerere, Ndejje, and Kampala International University engaged in rigorous discussions and analyses.

Topics ranging from early pregnancies to HIV/AIDS and gender-based violence (GBV) were thoroughly examined, drawing upon data from a 2018 UNESCO study that revealed alarming rates of unprotected sex and sexually transmitted infections among students. 

The debate also featured topics such as integrating sexuality education into academic programs and the effectiveness of peer-to-peer initiatives in delivering SRH messages.  

Dr. Hajjat Safina Museene, Acting Director of Higher Education and TVET, underscored the importance of empowering students with accurate and timely SRH information. Similarly, Prof. Anthony Muwaga Mugagga, representing Makerere University, lauded the initiative for fostering intellectual discourse on critical issues affecting student wellbeing. 

Teddy Chimulwa, National Programme Officer, highlighted the multifaceted nature of the challenges faced by students and emphasized the role of initiatives like the O3 Plus project in empowering students and fostering healthier campus environments. 

As part of the broader framework of the O3 Plus project, initiated in 2022 across various Ugandan universities, the Inter-University Debate represents a pivotal intervention aimed at reducing unintended pregnancies, HIV infection, GBV, sexual harassment, and substance abuse among students.

This event served as a significant step towards addressing SRH challenges in Ugandan tertiary education, marking a collaborative effort towards a healthier and more supportive educational environment.

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024