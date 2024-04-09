Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-04-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 19:55 IST
Assam: One lakh students urging parents to vote through postcards
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
One lakh students of Assam's Kamrup district on Tuesday wrote postcards to their parents, urging them to exercise their voting rights in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The campaign 'Maa-Deutaloi Votdanor Ahbaan' (appeal to mother-father to vote) by the Kamrup Election District is targeted to ensure 100 per cent voter turnout when polling will be held in the district in the third phase on May 7.

''We are hopeful of an emotional impact generated by the children appealing directly to their parents as it makes the adults answerable to the future generation,'' Kamrup district commissioner Keerthi Jalli said.

As part of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative, one lakh students from class 8 to 12 from 526 educational institutions across the district wrote postcards, beseeching their parents to cast their ballots on election day for their better future, more participative democracy and growth of India.

''I remember writing letters to friends as an assignment in school. It used to be an exercise we all looked forward to. The nostalgic joy associated with receiving a stamped letter in your name from a postman is unparalleled,'' she added.

The postcards will be posted with cooperation of the postal department so that they reach the parents within 15 days.

The postcards have been stamped with 'Kamrupa' and 'Luit', the black softshell turtles which are election mascots of the district.

Upon receipt of the letter, students will be encouraged to upload selfies with their parents and the postcards.

Jalli said the writing exercise is important to inculcate the value of writing letters for a generation most accustomed to computers and phones.

As the students are from high schools, these children will always remember this message of need to vote and as they grow into their adulthood, they would carry on their democratic duties by casting their votes on time, Jalli, also the district election officer, said.

''With a target of one lakh households, we intend to touch at least seven lakh people that would include the parents and grandparents, which is 90 per cent of our voter population,'' said District Development Commissioner, Kamrup, and SVEEP Cell in-charge Susanta Kumar Dutta.

''The remaining 10 per cent youth voters are being targeted differently,'' he added.

