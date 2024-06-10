Priyanka Gandhi Slams NEET Irregularities, Demands Serious Reform

In a strong critique, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called out the Centre over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exams, pushing for 'serious steps' to ensure fairness in the process.

With allegations of mark inflation surfacing, the National Testing Agency (NTA) revealed that the education ministry has established a four-member panel to scrutinize the grace marks awarded to over 1,500 candidates.

Expressing her concerns on social media, Priyanka Gandhi lamented that despite the hard work and dedication of numerous students and their families, recurring issues like paper leaks and result anomalies continue to plague these exams. She questioned the accountability of the examination agencies and urged the government to adopt a more serious approach to the issue.

The NTA, however, refuted the claims of irregularities, attributing higher scores to changes in NCERT textbooks and grace marks for time lost at examination centers.

This controversy has stirred significant political debate, with various parties questioning the integrity of the NEET examination process. The Congress party has demanded a high-level investigation under the Supreme Court's supervision, accusing the BJP of compromising the futures of the nation's youth.

