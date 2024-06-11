Left Menu

AI-Assisted Exam Cheating Scandal Unveiled in Turkey

Turkish authorities have arrested a student for using a makeshift AI device to cheat during a university entrance exam. The student was spotted behaving suspiciously and was detained along with an accomplice. The device included a camera disguised as a shirt button and an AI software router hidden in the student's shoe.

Turkish authorities have arrested a student for cheating during a university entrance exam by using a makeshift device linked to artificial intelligence software to answer questions. The student was spotted behaving in a suspicious way during the exam at the weekend and was detained by police, before being formally arrested and sent to jail pending trial.

Another person, who was helping the student, was also detained. A video released by police in the southwestern province of Isparta showed how the student used a camera disguised as a shirt button linked to artificial intelligence software via a router hidden in the sole of the person's shoe.

A police officer in the video scans a question to show how the system works, with the AI software generating the correct answer, which is recited through an earpiece.

