Uttarakhand HC Directs Govt to Expedite Infrastructure at Nanhi Pari Seemant Engineering College

The Uttarakhand High Court has issued a directive to the state government to expedite the infrastructure completion at Nanhi Pari Seemant Engineering College in Pithoragarh. The court has mandated the issuance of tenders for the required work and to commence regular classes at the institution.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal made these statements on Tuesday. The college, situated 15 kilometers from Pithoragarh, was constructed at a cost of Rs 14.5 crore. However, educational activities had to be relocated to the KNU Government Secondary School following landslides that filled the first floor with debris. Controversy arose due to the inability to use the college facilities despite the significant expenditure.

Taking suo motu cognisance, the High Court called for a detailed report from the administration. The administration announced that classes would continue in 10 prefabricated rooms on the campus of a nearby Government Secondary College. Additionally, a new route from Pithoragarh city to the college is proposed, reducing the distance from 15 km to 3.5 km. The court has ordered the state government to update it on the tender process within four weeks to avoid further delays.

