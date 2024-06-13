Left Menu

UNICEF Urges Immediate End to Taliban's Education Ban on Afghan Girls

UNICEF calls for the Taliban to allow girls to return to school, stating that no country can move forward when half its population is denied education. Over 1 million girls are impacted by the ban, which has been in place since the Taliban's return to power in 2021.

UNICEF has issued an urgent appeal to the Taliban, demanding an end to the ban on girls' education in Afghanistan. The agency highlighted that no country can progress when half of its population is deprived of education, impacting over 1 million girls since the Taliban's rise to power in 2021.

Catherine Russell, UNICEF's Executive Director, urged the international community to support Afghan girls and called on Taliban authorities to allow all children to resume learning immediately. Russell emphasized that the exclusion of girls from education is both a blatant violation of their rights and detrimental to their future opportunities and mental health.

The Taliban, asserting a strict interpretation of Islamic law, have barred girls from attending school beyond the sixth grade, making Afghanistan the only country with such restrictions. Despite initial promises for moderate governance, the Taliban continue to impose severe measures on women, including barring them from higher education and most jobs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

