Govt To Ensure Fairness In NEET Exams Amidst Controversy: Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized zero tolerance for malpractice in exams and committed to holding the National Testing Agency accountable. His remarks come amid NEET-UG exam controversies, where irregularities were reported at six centers. The Congress has demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe, accusing the government of a NEET scam cover-up.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan made a strong statement on Friday, emphasizing zero tolerance for any malpractice or irregularities in the conduct of exams. He pledged that accountability of the National Testing Agency (NTA) would be fixed if any lapses were found, amidst ongoing controversies surrounding the medical entrance exam NEET.
About actions taken against the six centers where the exam paper was wrongly distributed, leading to candidates being compensated with grace marks for the lost time, Pradhan assured, ''Every aspect is being scrutinized. We'll establish accountability, and action will be taken depending on the nature of the lapse.''
The minister's comments came in response to mounting criticism from the Congress, which has intensified its attack on the government over the NEET-UG issue and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the matter. The opposition has demanded a Supreme Court-monitored forensic probe to protect the future of countless young students. In retort, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Modi administration of attempting to cover up the NEET scam through the education minister.
