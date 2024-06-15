Left Menu

Supreme Court Petition Seeks Probe into NEET-UG 2024 Irregularities

A petition filed in the Supreme Court demands the annulment of NEET-UG 2024 exam due to alleged irregularities. The plea seeks a CBI investigation into the issue and calls for a fresh examination to ensure fairness. The National Testing Agency and Centre have been asked to respond.

Updated: 15-06-2024 11:53 IST
  • India

A plea has reached the Supreme Court, calling for the NEET-UG 2024 exam to be scrapped and demanding a probe into alleged irregularities by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or another independent agency.

Filed by 20 students who appeared for the medical entrance test, the petition also requests a new examination be conducted. The Supreme Court has asked for responses from the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) regarding these serious allegations.

The petition points to confirmed cases of question paper leaks, which have led to multiple arrests. It questions the validity of the results, noting that 67 candidates scored a perfect 720 out of 720. To address these anomalies, the petition urges an independent investigation under court supervision.

