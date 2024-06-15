Supreme Court Petition Seeks Probe into NEET-UG 2024 Irregularities

A plea has reached the Supreme Court, calling for the NEET-UG 2024 exam to be scrapped and demanding a probe into alleged irregularities by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or another independent agency.

Filed by 20 students who appeared for the medical entrance test, the petition also requests a new examination be conducted. The Supreme Court has asked for responses from the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) regarding these serious allegations.

The petition points to confirmed cases of question paper leaks, which have led to multiple arrests. It questions the validity of the results, noting that 67 candidates scored a perfect 720 out of 720. To address these anomalies, the petition urges an independent investigation under court supervision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)