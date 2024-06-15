Left Menu

Schools reopen in Latur with Class I students planting saplings

PTI | Latur | Updated: 15-06-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 19:36 IST
Schools reopen in Latur with Class I students planting saplings
Image Credit: Flickr
Schools reopened in Latur in Maharashtra on Saturday with a sapling plantation drive as well as Class I students of one institution being brought in a decorated bullock cart, an official said.

It was part of the district administration's 'First step in school by planting a sapling' initiative, he said.

''Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge took part in the drive in Varvanti Zilla Parishad primary school, where students of Class I came in a decorated bullock cart arranged by the administration,'' he said.

''Approximately 16,000 students took admission in the first grade in the district. They all took part in the sapling plantation drive,'' said ZP Deputy Chief Executive Officer Dattatray Giri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

