Lehigh University's Exciting New Partnerships with Indian Institutions

Lehigh University, one of America's esteemed private research universities, is strengthening its educational connections with India. Their recent event, Building Futures Workshop, held in Mumbai, highlighted this commitment.

The workshop aimed to enhance Indian student enrolments while offering tailored guidance on the admission process and entrepreneurial journeys. Lehigh's collaborations with renowned Indian universities, including Ashoka University and IIT Bombay, underline its dedication to fostering student exchange programs and research opportunities.

Key university figures emphasized the significance of these initiatives. Dr. Cheryl Matherly, Vice President and Vice Provost for International Affairs, underscored the strong educational ties between India and the USA. Dan Warner, Vice Provost for Admissions and Financial Aid, highlighted the importance of connecting directly with students and counselors to provide valuable insights and support.

