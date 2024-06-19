Left Menu

PM Modi Visits Ancient Nalanda, Inaugurates New Campus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the ancient ruins of Nalanda, a UNESCO heritage site, in Rajgir and inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University. The ruins include stupas, shrines, and important artworks. Modi emphasized the historical significance and future potential of Nalanda in a social media post.

PTI | Rajgir | Updated: 19-06-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 10:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the ruins of ancient Nalanda, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Rajgir, on Wednesday.

The ruins of ancient Nalanda include the remains of a monastic and scholastic institution, featuring stupas, shrines, viharas (residential and educational buildings), and important artworks in stucco, stone, and metal. Nalanda is noted as the most ancient university on the Indian subcontinent.

Following his visit, the Prime Minister inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University. Extensive security arrangements were made for Modi's visit.

Gautami Bhattacharya, Superintending Archaeologist of the ASI Patna Circle, briefed the PM about the ancient ruins.

Modi also shared his thoughts on a social media platform, X, stating, "It's a very special day for our education sector. The new campus of the Nalanda University would be inaugurated at Rajgir. Nalanda has a strong connection with our glorious past. This university will surely go a long way in catering to the educational needs of the youth."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

