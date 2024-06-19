AAP Protests Nationwide: Demands Fresh NEET Examination Amid Scam Allegations

The Aam Aadmi Party's Mumbai unit demonstrated on Wednesday against the alleged NEET scam, terming it a 'national disgrace' and calling for a fresh examination.

Held at Dadar, the protest was part of a broader nationwide movement against purported irregularities in the NEET exam. Ruben Mascarenhas, AAP's Mumbai working president, asserted that the NEET 'scam' jeopardizes the future of 24 lakh medical aspirants and all of young India.

Paul Raphael, an executive member of AAP Mumbai, demanded that the NEET exam be scrapped and re-conducted. He also called for a court-monitored independent investigation and severe action against those involved, particularly BJP-affiliated individuals.

'The NEET scam is a national disgrace. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign immediately,' said Sandeep Katke, vice-president of AAP Mumbai.

The NEET exam, conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centers for around 24 lakh candidates, saw results announced earlier than expected. Allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities have sparked protests and legal petitions.

Unprecedentedly, 67 students scored a perfect 720, raising further suspicions. The NEET-UG exam, overseen by the NTA, determines admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and related courses nationwide.

