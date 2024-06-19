AAP MP's Fiery Accusation: BJP Institutionalized NEET Paper Leaks

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak has leveled serious allegations against the BJP, accusing it of institutionalizing paper leaks in NEET exams and demanding the resignation of the Union education minister.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Pathak claimed that the corruption plaguing the NEET exams is a betrayal to the nation. "The NEET exam is crucial for medical college admissions with around 1 lakh seats for which 24 lakh students appear annually. Early preparation involving students and their families makes the issue even more serious. Corruption in education is equivalent to treason," Pathak asserted.

The AAP leader insisted that their intention was not to politicize the issue but urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a stand. He highlighted that paper leaks have been rampant since 2015, especially in Gujarat. Earlier in the day, AAP staged a nationwide protest over the NEET controversy.

