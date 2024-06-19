Left Menu

AAP MP's Fiery Accusation: BJP Institutionalized NEET Paper Leaks

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak accused the BJP of institutionalizing NEET paper leaks and called for the Union education minister's resignation. Addressing the media, Pathak claimed that corruption in NEET exams is akin to treason and demanded Prime Minister Modi's response. A nationwide protest ensued.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Pathak claimed that the corruption plaguing the NEET exams is a betrayal to the nation. "The NEET exam is crucial for medical college admissions with around 1 lakh seats for which 24 lakh students appear annually. Early preparation involving students and their families makes the issue even more serious. Corruption in education is equivalent to treason," Pathak asserted.

The AAP leader insisted that their intention was not to politicize the issue but urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a stand. He highlighted that paper leaks have been rampant since 2015, especially in Gujarat. Earlier in the day, AAP staged a nationwide protest over the NEET controversy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

