Centre Takes Firm Steps Amid NEET Exam Controversy

Amid growing concerns over competitive exam irregularities, several academicians on Sunday called on the Centre to uphold the integrity of these exams. They emphasized that quick fixes are not feasible in such complex situations.

In response to criticisms over alleged discrepancies in competitive exams, the Centre, on Saturday, relieved National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Singh from his duties. The probe into medical entrance exam NEET-UG irregularities has been handed over to the CBI.

The Education Ministry has established a seven-member panel, led by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan, to review the agency's operations and suggest exam reforms. The NEET-PG entrance, the fourth exam affected recently, has been postponed.

According to academicians, removing the National Testing Agency chief and ordering a CBI probe into the NEET irregularities will help build trust among students. Govind Rangarajan, Director of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc)-Bangalore, urged patience as a high-level committee investigates the situation.

Anil Sahasrabuddhe, Chairman of the National Education Technology Forum, reiterated that the CBI's involvement has instilled confidence in students. He praised the timely formation of the Radhakrishnan-led committee to ensure a transparent and error-free examination system.

Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Manipal Global Education Services, advised against a retest for the 24 lakh NEET candidates, suggesting instead that retests occur only at affected centers.

University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar commended the panel's creation, emphasizing the importance of data security and improved NTA structure. He stressed that protecting students' interests is paramount.

Ongoing investigations, including by the CBI, follow allegations of a leaked NEET question paper and the cancellation of UGC-NET due to compromised integrity.

