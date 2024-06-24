DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

New Delhi, India – DIYguru, the vanguard in Electric Vehicle (EV) education, is positioned to steer India's workforce towards a sustainable future in the automotive industry. As the global shift towards EVs intensifies, DIYguru's comprehensive training programs aim to equip students and professionals with cutting-edge skills in EV technologies.

Recent reports by McKinsey, Economic Times, and India Briefing underscore a rapid expansion in the EV sector driven by substantial investments and tech advancements. DIYguru's response includes a 'Hardware Driven Approach', collaborating with Tadpole Projects and EVI Technology on in-house EV systems manufacturing to upskill learners. Initiatives under IIT Delhi CART's Prof. B. K Panigrahi supervision have led to India's most affordable homegrown EV lab units, which now form a cornerstone of their training modules.

The partnership with L&T Edutech extends the training reach across India's universities and institutions, blending hands-on learning in EV labs with real-time sessions. The curriculum spans electrical, electronics, mechanical, automotive, and computer science domains, fostering a robust ecosystem for sustainable engineering growth. As part of broader goals, DIYguru is launching advanced training systems and custom kits for at-home learning, supporting the evolving semiconductor and software-defined vehicle sectors.

