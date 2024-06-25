Left Menu

Gujarat Launches Financial Assistance Schemes for Over 4 Lakh Female Students

The Gujarat government has introduced two financial assistance schemes to support over 4.37 lakh female students from Classes 9 to 12. The schemes, 'Namo Lakshmi Yojana' and 'Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana,' aim to provide monetary aid to qualified students, encouraging their continued education and excellence in science.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-06-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 22:44 IST
In a significant move to support female education, the Gujarat government has launched two new financial aid schemes, benefiting over 4.37 lakh girls from Classes 9 to 12. According to an official release on Tuesday, the initiatives were introduced as part of the annual 'Shala Praveshotsav - Kanya Kelavni Mahotsav 2024' drive.

Under the 'Namo Lakshmi Yojana,' girls from economically disadvantaged families will receive Rs 50,000 over four years. This amount includes Rs 500 monthly for students in Classes 9 and 10, and Rs 750 monthly for those in Classes 11 and 12, with additional sums disbursed after passing board exams.

The 'Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana,' targeting science students in Classes 11 and 12, will provide Rs 1,000 monthly for ten months each year, plus an additional Rs 5,000 upon clearing the Class 12 board exam. Financial aid for the months of June and July will be transferred directly to the student's or their mother's bank account.

