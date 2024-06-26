K.R. Mangalam University: Leading the Way in Higher Education

New Delhi (India), June 26: Since its origin in 2013, K.R. Mangalam University (KRMU) has rapidly emerged as a beacon of academic excellence in higher education. Through its remarkable achievements and accolades, KRMU has distinguished itself as a leader in the academic community.

Central to KRMU's success is its unwavering dedication to offering exceptional academic programs and fostering a culture of excellence among its students, a commitment that has garnered widespread acclaim and recognition.

KRMU's dedication to cultivating future business leaders and professionals has earned it the prestigious title of No. 1 B-School in Haryana according to the Times B-School Survey 2024, conducted by Optical Media Solutions, The Times of India. The university's outstanding placement records have been similarly acknowledged in the same survey, ranking it No. 1 for placements among all B-Schools in Haryana.

Apart from its accomplishments in management, KRMU is also renowned for excellence in engineering and law. Business World Ranking 2022 placed it as the No. 1 private engineering college and university in Haryana, while its law program was ranked No. 2 among private law institutions in the state.

Chairman Abhishek Gupta of K.R. Mangalam Group has received accolades for his exemplary leadership. He was awarded the Outstanding Leadership Award by Collegedunia and the Outstanding Contribution in the Field of Education by Optimal Media Solutions, The Times of India, reflecting his visionary leadership and transformative impact on education.

K.R. Mangalam University offers numerous reasons why it is a top choice for students seeking world-class higher education, including lucrative scholarships worth up to 21 crore, a fully-sponsored study tour to Europe, and exceptional placement records, evidenced by partnerships with major global corporations like IBM, Google, and Microsoft.

The university's state-of-the-art facilities, including separate AC hostels, Wi-Fi accessibility, smart classrooms, and more, further exemplify its commitment to providing a holistic educational experience. With over 6 lakh registrations for its UG and PG programs, according to CUET 2023 & 2024, KRMU continues to be a preferred institution for higher education aspirants.

K.R. Mangalam University's legacy of hard work, integrity, and academic rigour ensures that it is poised for even greater heights in the future. Join now to become part of an institution that not only nurtures but also propels its students towards becoming the leaders of tomorrow. Admissions are ongoing. Register today!

