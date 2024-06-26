CBI Probes NEET-UG Exam Irregularities in Gujarat Schools

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Wednesday visited two private schools in Gujarat's Kheda and Panchmahal districts for an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam held on May 5, according to officials.

The CBI team first arrived at Jay Jalaram International School on Sevaliya-Balasinor highway near Wanakbori thermal power plant in Kheda district, an official exam centre. School owner Dixit Patel confirmed that CBI personnel visited his school as part of the probe into the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG), managed by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

"The CBI team inspected the classrooms where candidates had taken the NEET exam and took photos while checking the CCTV camera angles," Patel told reporters.

Subsequently, the CBI team went to Jay Jalaram School near Godhra town of Panchmahal district, another exam centre.

Both schools, located about 100km apart, are owned by Patel.

On May 8, Godhra police registered a case against three individuals for allegedly aiding 27 candidates in clearing the NEET-UG for Rs 10 lakh each. On June 23, the CBI filed a fresh FIR against unnamed individuals under IPC sections for criminal conspiracy and cheating amid student protests and legal actions over paper leak allegations.

The CBI has now taken over five new cases of alleged NEET-UG malpractices previously under investigation by police in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Bihar. The NEET-UG, conducted by NTA, admissions MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other courses nationwide.

So far, Gujarat police have arrested five people, including a school principal and teacher, in connection with NEET-UG exam irregularities. The racket surfaced after the Panchmahal district collector received a tip-off about malpractices, leading to preventive actions ensuring a smooth exam at Jay Jalaram School.

The FIR cited seized cash and a conspiracy to aid students in cheating. More than 24 lakh students had taken the NEET UG 2024, with results declared on June 4.

