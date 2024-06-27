Himachal Pradesh Unveils New Early Childhood Education Scheme

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Thursday that the government will soon launch a groundbreaking scheme aimed at ensuring the overall growth of children aged between three and six.

'This initiative highlights the state government's commitment to providing quality early childhood education and ensuring the holistic development and nurturing of young minds in Himachal,' he said in an official statement.

The scheme will be implemented through the education department, leveraging all four Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) models recommended in the National Education Policy, 2020. These models include standalone anganwadis, anganwadis co-located with primary schools, pre-primary schools covering children up to five or six years old co-located with existing primary schools, and standalone pre-primary schools.

Currently, 6,297 pre-primary sections in primary schools are operational, catering to around 60,000 children. Additionally, 2,377 anganwadis are co-located with these primary schools. Under the 'Himachal Pradesh Early Childhood Care and Education Tutor Scheme,' the state government plans to engage ECCE tutors for all 6,297 schools, adhering to the norms set by the National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE).

Reiterating the government's commitment to improving educational accessibility, Sukhu also announced an upcoming recruitment drive to hire various categories of teachers to ensure there's no disruption in studies due to teacher shortages.

