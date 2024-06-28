Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Rejects NEET: Assembly Passes Resolution Amid BJP Walkout

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has passed a resolution to exempt the state from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), advocating for medical admissions based on Plus Two exam marks. Despite BJP opposition and a walkout, the resolution, supported by the PMK, criticizes NEET for disadvantaging rural and poor students.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-06-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 14:09 IST
The Tamil Nadu Assembly has once again made a decisive move by passing a unanimous resolution urging the Centre to exempt the state from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). This new mandate seeks to allow the state to admit students to medical courses based on Plus Two exam marks.

The adoption of the resolution saw strong opposition and a walkout from BJP legislators. However, BJP's ally, PMK, threw its support behind the Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin, who spearheaded the motion. Stalin argued that NEET is discriminatory, disadvantaging rural and poor students, and depriving states of their rights to set admission criteria based on Plus Two marks.

Despite the controversy, the resolution was unanimously passed, with Assembly Speaker M Appavu confirming its approval. This development marks another chapter in Tamil Nadu's persistent opposition to NEET, rooted in the belief that its abolition would enhance educational access and equity in medical education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

