Record 146 Indians Win Erasmus Mundus Scholarships for 2024-2026

A total of 146 Indian students, including 75 females, have been granted the Erasmus Mundus scholarships for the 2024-2026 academic year, making India the largest beneficiary. The fully funded scholarship covers tuition, travel, and living expenses, offering a transformative educational experience for the selected candidates in various fields.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:52 IST
A record 146 Indian students, including 75 females, have secured the coveted Erasmus Mundus scholarships for the 2024-2026 academic term, according to the Delegation of the European Union to India. This announcement highlights India's position as the largest beneficiary of the program, reflecting the high caliber of Indian scholars.

The Erasmus Mundus Joint Master's programme, celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2024, has had a significant impact on students and academic institutions globally. Since its inception in 2004, over 2,000 Indian students have been awarded the prestigious scholarship, which offers comprehensive educational and professional opportunities.

With over 80,000 Indian students currently studying in Europe, the continent's diverse academic options and rich cultural heritage are gaining increasing appreciation. The selected scholars will conduct their studies and research at multiple universities in Europe, earning joint or double degrees in various disciplines. The full scholarship also covers tuition, travel expenses, and living allowances.

