Library Ceiling Leaks Amid Delhi Downpour, Disrupts Student Activities

Heavy rains lashed Delhi early Friday, disrupting normal life and leading to significant waterlogging in various parts of the city. The Faculty of Arts library at Delhi University's north campus was not spared, with its ceiling beginning to leak and forcing students to vacate the reading room.

A video that emerged online showed water dripping from the ceiling, flooding a portion of the reading room. Librarian Rajesh Singh reported that an immediate survey was conducted, and repair work is underway. 'We have written to the engineering department of Delhi University about the matter. A team has already surveyed the leak and is currently handling repairs,' said Singh.

Singh explained that the leakage was due to excessive rainwater accumulating on the rooftop, which was subsequently drained between 7 am and 8 am. Students have been asked to use other rooms in the library during the repair work.

