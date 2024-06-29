Left Menu

West Bengal 2024 Class 10 Board Exams Scheduled for February

The West Bengal state board examinations for class 10 are set to start on February 10 and will run until February 22. WBBSE President Ramanuj Ganguly announced the schedule and remarked on the increase in marks for 12,468 candidates after a review of answer sheets.

West Bengal's class 10 state board examinations are scheduled to commence on February 10 and will continue until February 22, according to an official announcement. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) president, Ramanuj Ganguly, disclosed this timeline on Friday.

In an unexpected turn of events, the marks of 12,468 candidates who appeared for the 2024 secondary exams increased after their answer sheets were reviewed. This correction was necessary to address the discrepancies in the initial evaluation.

Ganguly admitted that the fault lay with the respective examiners, stating, "This awarding of fewer marks initially should not have taken place." Efforts are being made to ensure such issues do not recur in the future.

