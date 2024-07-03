Left Menu

Zupee and Gurugram Cyber Police Pioneer Cybersecurity Education Initiative

Zupee, India's largest skill-based Ludo platform, partnered with the Gurugram Cyber Police to conclude the 11th Gurugram Police Cyber Security Summer Internship program. The event included a cybersecurity hackathon, aiming to enhance digital safety awareness through practical challenges. The month-long program saw 550 participants, fostering a secure online environment.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 16:07 IST
Zupee and Gurugram Cyber Police Pioneer Cybersecurity Education Initiative
AI Generated Representative Image

In a noteworthy collaboration, Zupee, India's largest skill-based Ludo platform, has teamed up with the Gurugram Cyber Police to conclude the 11th edition of the Gurugram Police Cyber Security Summer Internship program. The month-long initiative aimed to equip participants with essential cybersecurity skills, highlighting their commitment to building a vigilant digital community.

The program, guided by cybersecurity expert Dr. Rakshit Tandon, featured 550 participants, including professionals and students. Zupee introduced a pioneering hackathon, 'Capture the Flag (zCTF),' which challenged participants with real-life cybersecurity tasks, enhancing their practical knowledge and skills in the field.

This initiative, praised for its immersive and interactive format, underscores Zupee's innovative approach to promoting cybersecurity education. With an overwhelming response of 15,000 applications and 1,100 selected interns, the program set new benchmarks and anticipates further expansion next year to continue advancing cybersecurity awareness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024