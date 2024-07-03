Zupee and Gurugram Cyber Police Pioneer Cybersecurity Education Initiative

In a noteworthy collaboration, Zupee, India's largest skill-based Ludo platform, has teamed up with the Gurugram Cyber Police to conclude the 11th edition of the Gurugram Police Cyber Security Summer Internship program. The month-long initiative aimed to equip participants with essential cybersecurity skills, highlighting their commitment to building a vigilant digital community.

The program, guided by cybersecurity expert Dr. Rakshit Tandon, featured 550 participants, including professionals and students. Zupee introduced a pioneering hackathon, 'Capture the Flag (zCTF),' which challenged participants with real-life cybersecurity tasks, enhancing their practical knowledge and skills in the field.

This initiative, praised for its immersive and interactive format, underscores Zupee's innovative approach to promoting cybersecurity education. With an overwhelming response of 15,000 applications and 1,100 selected interns, the program set new benchmarks and anticipates further expansion next year to continue advancing cybersecurity awareness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)