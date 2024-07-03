Educational Scandal: Pradhan Slams Opposition Over NEET Controversy

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday accused the opposition of spreading falsehoods and misleading students on the NEET issue, calling it a 'cheat policy.'

Pradhan's remarks followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in the Rajya Sabha, vowing that the government will crack down on anyone compromising the futures of students.

In response to the alleged irregularities in examinations like NEET and NET, the Centre has taken serious actions, including the removal of the National Testing Agency director and the formation of a high-level panel to ensure fair exams.

