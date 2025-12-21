Left Menu

Munde Hails Mahayuti's Sweep in Local Polls, Defames Opposition's Plot

Maharashtra's former minister and NCP leader, Dhananjay Munde, celebrated the Mahayuti alliance's victory in local body polls, claiming it thwarted the Opposition's effort to defame Parli and Beed. The alliance, comprising BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena, won major councils, countering allegations of lawlessness in the region.

Updated: 21-12-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 20:33 IST
In a resounding victory claimed to thwart the Opposition's attempts to tarnish the reputation of Parli and Beed, former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde emphasized the Mahayuti alliance's success in local body elections. Counting continued on Sunday, with Mahayuti leading comfortably.

Munde pointed out the coalition's significant wins, asserting the local body results have silenced critics who linked Parli with lawlessness after the 2022 murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Munde insisted this was a critical fight against defamation attempts targeting the area.

While dismissing any desire for a ministerial return, Munde acknowledged the party's dominance in Beed, Parli Vaijnath, and Dharur. The BJP succeeded in Georai, while Ambajogai secured a decisive win for the Shahar Parivartan Jan Vikas Aghadi, aligned with BJP interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

