Munde Hails Mahayuti's Sweep in Local Polls, Defames Opposition's Plot

In a resounding victory claimed to thwart the Opposition's attempts to tarnish the reputation of Parli and Beed, former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde emphasized the Mahayuti alliance's success in local body elections. Counting continued on Sunday, with Mahayuti leading comfortably.

Munde pointed out the coalition's significant wins, asserting the local body results have silenced critics who linked Parli with lawlessness after the 2022 murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Munde insisted this was a critical fight against defamation attempts targeting the area.

While dismissing any desire for a ministerial return, Munde acknowledged the party's dominance in Beed, Parli Vaijnath, and Dharur. The BJP succeeded in Georai, while Ambajogai secured a decisive win for the Shahar Parivartan Jan Vikas Aghadi, aligned with BJP interests.

