Congress Criticizes NTA Over Delay in CUET Results

The Congress on Wednesday criticized the National Testing Agency (NTA) for delaying the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Initially slated for announcement by June 30, the results have yet to be released, sparking concerns among students and parents alike.

University Grants Commission chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar reassured the public that the NTA is diligently working on the results and promised a forthcoming announcement of a new date. Despite these reassurances, the delay has led many youngsters to consider pursuing undergraduate education abroad.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh voiced his apprehensions, labeling the NTA as 'totally discredited' and questioning the agency's dependence on private vendors. This comes in the wake of the NEET and NET examination fiascos, which have already put the NTA under intense scrutiny.

