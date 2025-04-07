Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks: Netanyahu Meets Trump Amid Tariff Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss newly imposed tariffs on Israeli goods. The meeting, also covering topics like the war in Gaza and Iran tensions, will be the first since Trump's sweeping tariff policy announcement, impacting global markets.

Updated: 07-04-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:57 IST
Israeli Prime Minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is poised to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington to address the recently imposed U.S. tariffs on Israeli goods, which stand at 17%. This encounter marks the first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader since Trump's sweeping tariff policy announcement last week.

During their discussion, set to occur in the Oval Office, they are anticipated to engage in talks not only regarding trade tariffs but also the ongoing 18-month conflict in Gaza and the status of hostages held by Palestinian groups. A joint press conference will follow at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

The ramifications of this high-profile meeting go beyond trade, potentially influencing how other world leaders engage with Trump on the tariff issue. The global market reactions, compounded by further tensions in Gaza and discussions on Iran, echo the significance of Netanyahu's diplomatic mission.

