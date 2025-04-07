Diplomatic Talks: Netanyahu Meets Trump Amid Tariff Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is poised to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington to address the recently imposed U.S. tariffs on Israeli goods, which stand at 17%. This encounter marks the first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader since Trump's sweeping tariff policy announcement last week.

During their discussion, set to occur in the Oval Office, they are anticipated to engage in talks not only regarding trade tariffs but also the ongoing 18-month conflict in Gaza and the status of hostages held by Palestinian groups. A joint press conference will follow at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

The ramifications of this high-profile meeting go beyond trade, potentially influencing how other world leaders engage with Trump on the tariff issue. The global market reactions, compounded by further tensions in Gaza and discussions on Iran, echo the significance of Netanyahu's diplomatic mission.

