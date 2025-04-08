Operation Dawn 2.0 Nets Drug Suspect Inside Itanagar Secretariat

In a significant breakthrough under the anti-drug initiative 'Operation Dawn 2.0', the Itanagar Police apprehended a suspected drug supplier from the civil secretariat premises on Monday. This led to the recovery of 44.36 grams of heroin, as confirmed by a senior police officer on Tuesday.

The suspect, employed as multi-tasking staff in the state horticulture department, was apprehended after a staff member alerted security about suspicious activity. The total market value of the seized heroin is estimated at around Rs 3.7 lakh, disclosed Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh.

Upon interrogation, the accused, a resident of Zero Point near Gompa Mandir, revealed additional contraband hidden behind a bathroom window, leading to further seizures. The police have registered a case, and investigations continue, underscoring the department's commitment to dismantling drug networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)