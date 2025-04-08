Left Menu

Operation Dawn 2.0 Nets Drug Suspect Inside Itanagar Secretariat

Under Operation Dawn 2.0, Itanagar Police apprehended a suspected drug supplier inside the civil secretariat, recovering heroin worth Rs 3.7 lakh. The suspect, an employee in the horticulture department, was caught selling drugs. Additional contraband was seized during the police investigation led by SP Rohit Rajbir Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 08-04-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 13:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough under the anti-drug initiative 'Operation Dawn 2.0', the Itanagar Police apprehended a suspected drug supplier from the civil secretariat premises on Monday. This led to the recovery of 44.36 grams of heroin, as confirmed by a senior police officer on Tuesday.

The suspect, employed as multi-tasking staff in the state horticulture department, was apprehended after a staff member alerted security about suspicious activity. The total market value of the seized heroin is estimated at around Rs 3.7 lakh, disclosed Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh.

Upon interrogation, the accused, a resident of Zero Point near Gompa Mandir, revealed additional contraband hidden behind a bathroom window, leading to further seizures. The police have registered a case, and investigations continue, underscoring the department's commitment to dismantling drug networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

