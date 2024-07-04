Gujarat NEET-UG Top Rankers Move SC Over Exam Controversy

In a notable development, over 50 successful NEET-UG candidates from Gujarat, including several top rankers, have approached the Supreme Court. They are seeking to prevent the Centre and the National Testing Agency from canceling the controversial examination. The candidates demand a thorough investigation and punitive actions against individuals involved in malpractice, including paper leaks and impersonation, during the NEET-UG exam held on May 5.

The plea, filed just days before the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud is set to review multiple petitions, emphasizes the frustration among students. They argue that re-conducting the exam would be unjust to honest candidates and violate the Right to Education under Article 14 of the Constitution.

The exam, which saw participation from around 24 lakh candidates across 4,750 centers nationwide, has sparked protests and political disputes. The plea underscores the demand for a stringent investigation into the examination's conduct and calls attention to the need for maintaining the integrity of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)