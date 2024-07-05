Left Menu

Ashok Gehlot Slams Centre Over NEET Irregularities

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accused the Centre of destroying children's hopes to cover up alleged irregularities in the NEET exam. He questioned PM Modi's silence, claiming investigating agencies confirmed a paper leak, and criticized the delay in re-conducting the exam.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched a scathing attack on the Centre, accusing it of destroying the hopes of millions of students by covering up alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Gehlot highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the matter, pointing out a pattern of silence on important issues over the past decade. 'They are doing the same on the NEET exam issue now,' he stated on X.

Citing confirmation from investigating agencies about a paper leak, Gehlot criticized the delay in canceling and re-conducting the NEET exam. He contrasted this with his own government's swift action during the REET exam controversy, where they cancelled the paper and re-conducted it, giving jobs to 50,000 candidates. 'The essence of democracy is to admit and correct mistakes. Does the Centre want to destroy the dreams of hardworking students to hide its error?' he questioned.

