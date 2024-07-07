Massive Exam Cheating Bust in Bihar: 12 Arrested During CTET 2024

Bihar Police on Sunday arrested 12 individuals, including two women, for allegedly impersonating candidates during the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)-2024 at various examination centres in Darbhanga district, revealed a police spokesperson.

Darbhanga SSP Jagunath Reddy disclosed that nine arrests were made from different centres under Laheriasarai police station's jurisdiction. Two others were apprehended from a centre under Sadar police station, and one suspect was detained from a centre under Bahadurpur police station.

The impersonation was identified through biometric fingerprint scans of the candidates at the examination centres. Based on complaints filed by invigilators and administrators, cases have been registered against the imposters, who are currently being interrogated. Authorities are also collecting information about the genuine candidates and investigating potential links to an interstate cheating syndicate.

The CTET is an annually conducted national-level examination for aspiring teachers in the government sector.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)