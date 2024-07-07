Left Menu

Massive Exam Cheating Bust in Bihar: 12 Arrested During CTET 2024

Bihar Police arrested 12 individuals, including two women, for allegedly impersonating candidates during the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)-2024 in Darbhanga. The suspects were apprehended after biometric fingerprint scans revealed the impersonation. Police are investigating connections to a larger cheating syndicate and have registered cases against the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darbhanga | Updated: 07-07-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 23:48 IST
Massive Exam Cheating Bust in Bihar: 12 Arrested During CTET 2024
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Police on Sunday arrested 12 individuals, including two women, for allegedly impersonating candidates during the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)-2024 at various examination centres in Darbhanga district, revealed a police spokesperson.

Darbhanga SSP Jagunath Reddy disclosed that nine arrests were made from different centres under Laheriasarai police station's jurisdiction. Two others were apprehended from a centre under Sadar police station, and one suspect was detained from a centre under Bahadurpur police station.

The impersonation was identified through biometric fingerprint scans of the candidates at the examination centres. Based on complaints filed by invigilators and administrators, cases have been registered against the imposters, who are currently being interrogated. Authorities are also collecting information about the genuine candidates and investigating potential links to an interstate cheating syndicate.

The CTET is an annually conducted national-level examination for aspiring teachers in the government sector.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024