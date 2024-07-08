South Korea Government Bends to Striking Trainee Doctors

South Korea announced on Monday that it would abandon its plan to suspend the licenses of striking trainee doctors, offering a concession aimed at ending a months-long walkout triggered by the government's decision to increase medical school admissions. The protest has seen thousands of medical interns and resident doctors walk off the job, forcing major hospitals to curtail non-emergency services and turn away patients in emergency rooms.

Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong revealed that the government had chosen not to suspend the licenses of the striking doctors, regardless of whether they return to work. Cho stated that addressing the current shortage in medical services is a more pressing concern.

The walkout, involving two-thirds of the country's intern and resident doctors, was sparked by a plan to raise the number of annual medical school admissions by 2,000, aimed at mitigating a perceived doctor shortage. The young doctors argue that the government should prioritize improving pay and working conditions before increasing the number of physicians.

Cho also emphasized that the government aims to build a 'sustainable' medical system that does not rely on excessive work by trainee doctors. 'Trainee doctors, do not hesitate any longer, and take out courage to decide. The government will make sure you, our precious resources who have chosen essential medical care even under difficult circumstances, can focus on training without worry,' Cho said during a briefing.

The minister further urged trainee doctors to return and engage in dialogue to discuss their working conditions and the medical college admission quota for 2026 and beyond.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)