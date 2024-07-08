Youth Front Protests NEET-UG Irregularities
The India Youth Front, representing various youth wings, protested at Jantar Mantar against irregularities in competitive exams like NEET-UG. Demanding the resignation of the Union education minister and a re-exam, the protest was attended by leaders including Srinivas BV and Fahad Alam. Allegations include rigging and paper leaks.
The India Youth Front, an umbrella group for the youth wings of the INDIA bloc parties, staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Monday, addressing irregularities in competitive exams like NEET-UG.
Present at the protest were Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV, Samajwadi Yuvajan Sabha chief Fahad Alam, and Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) national in-charge Anurag, among other leaders. The IYF demanded the resignation of the Union education minister, the dismissal of the National Testing Agency (NTA), and an immediate re-exam of NEET, according to a statement from the IYC. Srinivas accused the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of evading the issue of rigging and paper leaks in the NEET-UG.
"Modi has time for Mann Ki Baat but does not address youngsters to discuss NEET-UG in Parliament," Srinivas further alleged, adding that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has repeatedly called for a discussion on this matter, to which the Modi government has remained silent. He demanded that the Prime Minister should seek the education minister's resignation, cancel NEET-UG, and conduct a fresh exam immediately.
Several youths at the protest demanded a re-examination of NEET-UG. The medical entrance exam, conducted by the NTA on May 5 for over 24 lakh candidates, has faced allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities following the results announced on June 4.
