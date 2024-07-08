Youth Front Protests NEET-UG Irregularities

The India Youth Front, an umbrella group for the youth wings of the INDIA bloc parties, staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Monday, addressing irregularities in competitive exams like NEET-UG.

Present at the protest were Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV, Samajwadi Yuvajan Sabha chief Fahad Alam, and Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) national in-charge Anurag, among other leaders. The IYF demanded the resignation of the Union education minister, the dismissal of the National Testing Agency (NTA), and an immediate re-exam of NEET, according to a statement from the IYC. Srinivas accused the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of evading the issue of rigging and paper leaks in the NEET-UG.

"Modi has time for Mann Ki Baat but does not address youngsters to discuss NEET-UG in Parliament," Srinivas further alleged, adding that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has repeatedly called for a discussion on this matter, to which the Modi government has remained silent. He demanded that the Prime Minister should seek the education minister's resignation, cancel NEET-UG, and conduct a fresh exam immediately.

Several youths at the protest demanded a re-examination of NEET-UG. The medical entrance exam, conducted by the NTA on May 5 for over 24 lakh candidates, has faced allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities following the results announced on June 4.

