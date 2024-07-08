Delhi University Proposes New Electives in Hindu Studies

Delhi University's Centre for Hindu Studies is set to broaden its academic offerings with six new minor electives, subject to approval from the Academic Council. These electives include Introduction to Vedic Literature, Upanishad Parichaya, Bhagavad Gita for Humanity, and more.

An official from the department stated that the aim is to make the curriculum more comprehensive and align it with students' needs, offering alternatives for those who do not wish to study Commerce, Political Science or Computer Science as minor electives.

The new electives will cover various aspects of Hinduism, including its literature, spirituality, and prominent thinkers. The proposal is scheduled for discussion on July 12 at the Academic Council meeting.

