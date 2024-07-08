Left Menu

Delhi University Proposes New Electives in Hindu Studies

Delhi University's Centre for Hindu Studies is expanding its curriculum with six new minor electives, pending approval from the Academic Council. These include courses on Vedic literature, Upanishads, Hindu thinkers, and the Bhagavad Gita. The initiative aims to offer more comprehensive choices for students specializing in Hindu Studies.

Updated: 08-07-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:36 IST
Delhi University Proposes New Electives in Hindu Studies
Delhi University's Centre for Hindu Studies is set to broaden its academic offerings with six new minor electives, subject to approval from the Academic Council. These electives include Introduction to Vedic Literature, Upanishad Parichaya, Bhagavad Gita for Humanity, and more.

An official from the department stated that the aim is to make the curriculum more comprehensive and align it with students' needs, offering alternatives for those who do not wish to study Commerce, Political Science or Computer Science as minor electives.

The new electives will cover various aspects of Hinduism, including its literature, spirituality, and prominent thinkers. The proposal is scheduled for discussion on July 12 at the Academic Council meeting.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

